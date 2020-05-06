The Protego Foundation Releases Introductory Episode of ‘ProtegoCast': A Wizarding World Animal Rights Podcast

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Our friends over at The Protego Foundation have been working hard to make their podcast, ProtegoCast, a reality, and this week released the introductory episode!

ProtegoCast is an animal rights in the Wizarding World exploration podcast, discussing animal rights messages in the Wizarding World, as well as the hosts’ own experiences and thoughts on veganism and animal rights. The podcast will also feature a variety of special guests.

As a 501c3 non-profit organisation, The Protego Foundation aims to end the abuse of muggle world creatures, and raise awareness of the plight of animals using messages from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series: “We strive to create a wizarding fandom that is more considerate of the rights, feelings, and treatment of all creatures regardless of species, size, or magical ability.”

ProtegoCast is hosted by Tylor Star (Creator, Cofounder and Programme Director at The Protego Foundation), Jordan Page (Director of Marketing at The Protego Foundation), and yours truly, Senior Editor at Leaky – as a vegan and long-time friend of The Protego Foundation.

The introductory episode introduces the aims of the podcast and the show’s hosts, as well as a whole range of topics coming up – the possibilities are endless; from magical creatures and beings such as Fwoopers, Centaurs and Merpeople, discussions on characters such as Newt Scamander, Hagrid and Hermione Granger, and movements in the series such as the infamous S.P.E.W.!

Listen to the episode online, or via Spotify scanning the waveform below (ability to listen via Apple podcasts incoming!), and let us know what you think. You can also support The Protego Foundation / ProtegoCast via Patreon here.

And, if you want to listen to more discussions on animal rights and the Wizarding World in the meantime, tune into the latest Wizarding World episode of The Chickpeeps, hosted by Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch and Robbie Jarvis, as well as Tylor Starr and Momoko Hill!