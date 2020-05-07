Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl, Daniel Radcliffe “Incredibly Happy” For His ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star

Posted by: Emma Pocock

It seems just yesterday that we were congratulating Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome (who you may know from the movie Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging) on the announcement that they were expecting their first child, and today news broke that Grint is now a father!

Representatives confirmed today:

‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl.

We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.’

In a recent interview with The Inquirer, Grint’s Harry Potter co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, said he was ‘incredibly happy’ for the pair, and messaged him as soon as he found out – how sweet!

‘I’m incredibly happy for him. He and Georgia have been together for a while. It’s really exciting. It is crazy to think because it’s in my head. It still feels like we’ve basically just met and we are about 16 years old.’

Tell us about it, Dan! Join us in congratulating Rupert and Georgia on this happy news!