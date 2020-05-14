U.K. Lifts Restrictions on Film Industry, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Production Reportedly Still On Hiatus

Posted by: Emma Pocock

After U.K. workers unable to work from home were urged to go back to work after an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the U.K. film industry is able to resume productions, providing workplaces meet the government’s COVID-19 workplace guidelines.

Film and television production are able to begin again in the U.K., the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport confirmed to Screen, however, workplaces must meet guidelines given by the U.K. Government. Guidelines include the instruction that workplaces must “ensure employees can maintain a two-metre distance from others, and wash their hands regularly”, according to Gov.uk.

Back in March, Variety reported that Fantastic Beasts 3 production had been postponed due to COVID-19.

In a report today on Warner Bros. hoping to open Matrix 4 filming, in Berlin, Deadline – a highly reputable source in the film industry – reported hearing that: “Warner Bros.’ London productions, such as The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3, remain on hiatus.”

With the massive scale of production on Fantastic Beasts, it’s unsurprising to hear production at Leavesden is still delayed, as most film productions aren’t expected to resume until July or August, Screenrant reports. Even then, the U.K. Government are still likely to have guidelines in place, and with hair and make-up, costume design, set design and construction, and then filming scenes needing characters to be less than 2m apart – it’s a headache just trying to imagine staying safe and 2m apart when working on production on a blockbuster film with as many people, elements and details involved as a Wizarding World movie. We’re hoping the teams behind the movie are staying safe, and wish them all the best in this uncertain time. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for any other further updates on production!

Whilst The Batman‘s launch date has been delayed, the same has not been confirmed for Fantastic Beasts 3 yet. The release date is currently still November 12, 2021.