‘Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells’ Mobile Game Teaser Released

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Zynga Inc. announced the upcoming release of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, a new Harry Potter mobile game published under Portkey Games back in March, and today the game released its first teaser trailer.

The game will take players to well-known Wizarding World locations, such as Platform Nine and Three-Quarters, Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Express and the Grand Staircase in Hogwarts, as players progress through the puzzle gameplay. The game combines innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with the magic of the Wizarding World, and will see players encounter memorable moments and characters from the Harry Potter films as they progress through each level.

It appears there will also be collaborative “events”:

“Help Chocolate Frogs hop and Winged Keys fly across hundreds of match-3 puzzles! Utilise boosts and power ups to clear hazards themed to iconic Harry Potter elements. Participate in spell upgrade events featuring Hogwarts professors, as you solve puzzles themed around Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, and other Hogwarts lessons on your way to earning fantastic rewards!”

Players will also be able to join clubs, and play against others to earn prizes during these events:

“Team up with other players to prove you possess the intelligence of Ravenclaw, the ambition of Slytherin, the dedication of Hufflepuff, or the daring of Gryffindor! Join a club to collaborate on the best matching strategies, share lives, build your club, and earn prizes in exclusive Club Events!”

Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga, said on the release:

“From the Great Hall of Hogwarts to the Gryffindor common room, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells gives players a chance to revisit their favorite Wizarding World landmarks in a new way.

“This new trailer gives the first look at what to expect, and we urge fans to stay tuned to the magic, mischief and puzzles ahead through the game’s website.”

The game will be coming to mobile devices worldwide soon, an exact release date has not been announced.