‘Cursed Child’ Ensemble Reads Chapter Six of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Wizarding World Digital released the sixth chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as part of the free Harry Potter at Home initiative, and this time they gathered a veritable ensemble to create the read-aloud experience. Actors from the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child joined together to narrate and voice characters from the entry “Journey from Platform Nine and Three-Quarters,” and the result is truly magical!

Jamie Parker, who originated the role of adult Harry Potter in the London production before later transferring to Broadway, opened the chapter and acted as narrator throughout. Other former and current cast members picked up the parts of favorite characters, popping in as appropriate for a read-through unlike any experienced yet.

Fans will recognize James Snyder, the current Harry Potter, Diane Davis, Paul Thornley and many more! Wizarding World Digital even laid out the full “cast” of the at-home production, a helpful guide for those who want to put names with faces as they follow along:

Jamie Parker – Narrator

James Romney (Albus Potter in Cursed Child) – Harry Potter

Stephen Spinella (Severus Snape & ensemble in Cursed Child) – Vernon Dursley

Diane Davis (Ginny Potter in Cursed Child) – Mrs Weasley

James Snyder (Harry Potter in Cursed Child) – Fred Weasley

Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley in Cursed Child) – George Weasley

Brady Dalton Richards (Scorpius Malfoy in Cursed Child) – Ron Weasley

Aaron Bartz (Draco Malfoy in Cursed Child) – Percy Weasley

Michela Cannon (Moaning Myrtle & ensemble in Cursed Child) – Ginny Weasley

Lauren Cipoletti (Delphi Diggory & ensemble in Cursed Child) – Hogwarts student

Karen Janes Woditsch – (Professor McGonagall & ensemble in Cursed Child) Augusta Longbottom

Will Carlyon (James Potter Jr & ensemble in Cursed Child) – Neville Longbottom

Fiona Reid (Dolores Umbridge & ensemble in Cursed Child) – Trolley Witch

Nadia Brown – (Rose Granger-Weasley & ensemble in Cursed Child) Hermione

Jax Jackson – (Yann Fredericks & ensemble in Cursed Child) Draco Malfoy

Brian Thomas Abraham (Sorting Hat, Hagrid & ensemble in Cursed Child) Hagrid

James Brown III (Bane & ensemble in Cursed Child) – The train announcement

Ed Hyland (Dumbledore & ensemble in Cursed Child) – The Chocolate Frog card

The Cursed Child productions are shutdown worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this was undoubtedly a special opportunity for the cast to dive back into the wizarding world and engage with a different part of Harry’s story. Watch them read Chapter Six, “Journey from Platform Nine and Three-Quarters,” here!

And now, after you have re-experienced the journey along with them, Wizarding World Digital offers a “Chapter Challenge” here to help keep the magic alive. Earn “house points” and participate in the “secret quest!” Or, make Hermione proud and take the challenge to the next level by completing the Chapter Six Quiz here.

Finally, if once was not enough, head back to Wizarding World Digital’s chapter hub to hear Daniel Radcliffe read Chapter One, Noma Dumezweni read Chapter Two, Eddie Redmayne read Chapter Three, Stephen Fry read Chapter Four and Simon Callow, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch collaborate on Chapter Five.

Next up: Chapter Seven: “The Sorting Hat”!