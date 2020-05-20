Marauder’s Map face mask changes colours when you breathe on it

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Whether you’re up to no good or just trying to get some groceries, you will need to wear a face mask when you leave your house for the foreseeable future. As with everything in life, why not give it a Harry Potter theme? Artist Stephanie Hook had that same idea, and created a face mask that initially appears to be made of plain black cotton fabric but reveals the Marauder’s Map as your breath warms it above 82F (27.8C). This ‘magic’ effect comes from treating the outer later of the fabric with hyperchromatic pigment. You can watch a video of the mask revealing the Map here.

The masks are made from a pattern posted by the CDC, but they make no claims for being protective again any pathogens. Due to the pigment, these masks require a bit more care to prevent fading. They should be washed in cold water and air-dried. Once the pigment is activated, you need to cool the mask down for it to return to black—tapping it and saying “Mischief managed” will not work, alas.

Hook said she aims to “give the average person the ability to own items that are unique, and bring magic into the real world in hopes to further inspire others to create and be creative.” She has certainly succeeded with this mask idea, which has gone viral since she posted a video of it on TikTok: “I went to bed the night I created my TikTok account and had posted the first video with 19 views and one follower, which was my sister,” she said. “I awoke to 400,000+ views and 12,000 followers in less than 12 hours. My business group on Facebook had thousands of requests to join in the first 24 hours as well.”

Available in both adult and child sizes, the masks are sold via Hook’s online shop. They appear to be sold out for now but more masks are supposed to be available on May 29. Keep checking the site and we’ll update here as we get more information on availability.