Universal Orlando Resort to Re-Open June 5!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Good news, Potter fans! Universal Orlando Resort is set to re-open Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay theme parks on June 5. Preparations are underway to welcome guests in accordance with CDC guidelines and new Universal Orlando policies to keep the experience as safe as possible, while also acknowledging that some risk of exposure will be assumed during park visits and guests should evaluate their travel plans accordingly.

We’re getting ready to re-open! Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning 6/5. Everyone must follow UOR and CDC guidelines: https://t.co/5IA1TCnsfX pic.twitter.com/2pnrg2Lxkr — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 22, 2020

For those now excitedly reworking summer plans, note that Universal Orlando asks all guests and Team Members to comply with the following:

1) Face covering required.

Everyone must wear a face covering during their visit.

2) Temperature check required.

Temperature checks will be performed before being admitted to the park. Guests who register a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry.

3) Wash hands often.

Guests are advised to wash hands with soap and water regularly for a duration of at least 20 seconds.

4) Social distancing.

Guests should practice social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet (2 meters) between their group and other parties.

5) Floor markings.

Guests should stand on designated floor markings until the party or individual in front has moved forward.

6) Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Though people who show no symptoms may also spread COVID-19, guests are advised to conscientiously avoid those known to be ill.

7) Use hand sanitizer when required.

Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer at designated locations throughout the parks, including prior to boarding rides.

8) Follow Team Member directions.

Guests should follow the directives of Team Members at all times and be prepared to have patience as new procedures are implemented.

As Universal Orlando Resort implements these new procedures, guests should also expect that capacity may be limited at attractions, restaurants and shops, and social distancing measures should be followed at those locations. Universal’s official site indicated they will also increase, above and beyond existing high cleanliness standards, their operating procedures for disinfecting surfaces, including high-touch areas. Finally, guests will see Team Members wearing face coverings and should be aware that Team Members will also receive temperature checks and be well trained in all new procedures outlined.

Universal Orlando Resort offered an additional reminder, advising that “older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend.”

Universal asks for cooperation as they seek to re-open parks and, hopefully, with these guidelines in place and the partnership of guests, everyone will be able to experience the magic of Universal again very soon–and for a long time to come!

