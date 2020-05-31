Accio Pride! Welcome PRIDE Month With The Harry Potter Alliance

Accio Pride! Covid-19 means many PRIDE parades and events have been cancelled or postponed, so our friends over at the Harry Potter Alliance (HPA) are launching an online Small Things Con: PRIDE series, June 1- 7.

UPDATED: 19:19pm EST, May 31: Small Things Con: PRIDE has been postponed in solidarity with Black organizers, please read the Harry Potter Alliance’s full statement below:

UPDATE: After much consideration & in solidarity with Black organizers, we are postponing #SmallThingsCon Pride. Updated dates to come. We want to take a moment to consider how we can best celebrate Pride while continuing to stand against white supremacy as an LGBTQIA+ community. https://t.co/uuTOGtCEFK — The Harry Potter Alliance (@TheHPAlliance) May 31, 2020

The Harry Potter Alliance (www.thehpalliance.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, engaging fans in important work and discussions around equality, human rights, and literacy, and turning fans into heroes. The week-long PRIDE event will be a part of Small Things Con, launched in March as a way to continue working towards important goals in the middle of Covid-19, and offering individuals a way to find their community.

Throughout the week, events will be offered across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram. The schedule of events includes important activist and allyship discussions (including Wizard Activist School), an LGBTQIA+ open mic night, the launch of chocolate frog cards featuring historical queer figures, Crafting Hour, a PRIDE edition of Nailed It with the HPA staff, and even a virtual pride parade to wrap up the week (submit your PRIDE photos here to be included!).

“Over 50% of the HPA’s Chapter Organizers identify as LGBTQIA+, and that’s why it is so important to us to make sure there is a place for magical, queer fans and organizers to gather online,” says the HPA’s Managing Director, Katie Bowers. “We’ve seen again and again how this community can change the world for the better when we have a chance to come together, create, dream, and be unironically enthusiastic about things we love. Small Things Con: PRIDE is a chance for us to be together and celebrate kindness and magic in a world deeply in need of both.”

Find the full Small Things Con: PRIDE schedule of events here. Events begin tomorrow, June 1, with Crafting Hour at 5:30pm EST.