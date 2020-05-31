MinaLima Updates: New Magical Moments and Hogwarts ‘Harry Potter Prints, Plus Pinocchio & Wizard of Oz Illustrated Classics

Posted by: Emma Pocock

House of MinaLima might be closed due to Covid-19, but MinaLima have still been busy making magic with design throughout lockdown. With new Harry Potter prints, a new illustrated classic available, plus news of their next illustrated classic to come, there are plenty of ways to enjoy and support MinaLima during this time!

New Magical Moments Print

A new Magical Moments print, “It’s Not Much, But It’s Home”, depicts Harry in The Burrow for the first time. We love the timeliness of this print! Check it out here.

New Hogwarts Print

A brand new Hogwarts – Magic at Home print is now available via MinaLima.com. The print celebrates a home for all fans, Hogwarts, at a time where people are being told to stay at home:

“ANNOUNCING A BRAND NEW PRINT: Hogwarts will always have a special place in our hearts. It is where the magic is. It is our home. Today we have launched Hogwarts – Magic At Home, an open edition print featuring a beautiful illustration of our ultimate magical home.? Available now on minalima.com!”

Find the print here.

Pinocchio & Wizard of Oz Illustrated Classics

Finally, check out the latest addition to MinaLima’s Illustrated Classics series, The Adventures of Pinocchio, which was released this month. Signed copies are still available!

The next in the Illustrated Classics series has also been announced: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz! We can’t wait to get a first look at the next in the series!

We’re looking forward to the day it’s safe for House of MinaLima to open again! Until then, tune in to #MinaLimaLates Fridays at 5pm via Instagram Live (check out the latest one here), and be sure to visit MinaLima.com and support the gallery in these strange times!