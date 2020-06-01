‘Fantastic Beasts’ Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler Announced as Next ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ Readers!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Today, Wizarding World Digital announced the ninth chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be read by Fantastic Beasts stars Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler. As part of the free Harry Potter -at-Home initiative, they will reunite to take on “The Midnight Duel,” and fans will undoubtedly rejoice to see them collaborating again onscreen!

Sudol plays American legilimens Queenie Goldstein, who fell in love with No-Maj Jacob Kowalski (Fogler) as they encountered magical adventures, and an unexpected threat, in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the second film, Queenie was desperate to find a way around Wizarding World restrictions against their relationship, and her sense of being treated unjustly by “oppressive” powers caused her to rashly join Gellert Grindelwald’s side in hopes of breaking down existing barriers and prejudices. Wooed by his promises, she made her choice, devastating Jacob in the process.

The duo portrayed these moments to heart-wrenching effect in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and will surely capture all the drama and excitement of chapter nine, which takes Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Neville on a heart-pounding adventure of the their own.

The chapter opens with Neville being gifted a Remembrall by his Gran, an enchanted object which draws Malfoy’s eye and features in their flying lessons later that day. Malfoy, being Malfoy, decides to make fun of Neville’s ineptitude with a broom and his need for the magic ball, taking off with the object after Madam Hooch departs with an injured Neville, who’s just broken his wrist. Harry, never one to back down, gives chase in an effort to defend Neville and retrieve his Remembrall. In the course of the pursuit, Harry dives after the ball, which was dismissively thrown into the air by Malfoy, and maneuvers a breathtaking catch. Professor McGonagall witnesses Harry’s flying prowess and immediately hands him off to Oliver Wood, captain of the Gryffindor Quidditch Team, securing Harry a spot as the team’s Seeker.

That isn’t the end of the conflict between Harry and Draco, however. After some verbal sparring, Draco challenges him to a midnight duel, which Ron heatedly accepts. In a humorous turn of events, the four friends find themselves out in the castle that night, standing with Harry as he prepares to “meet his fate.” But, before Malfoy can turn up, they must evade Argus Filch, who somehow new exactly where to find them. Then, while attempting to escape, the four first-years accidentally find themselves in the Forbidden Corridor and face to face with Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog!

Venture into the forbidden corridor with @MrDanFogler and @AlisonSudol reading Chapter Nine ‘The Midnight Duel’ coming soon. Keep an eye out for Fluffy! #HarryPotterAtHomepic.twitter.com/F0P08iyszb — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) June 1, 2020

It’s sure to be a delightful and exciting read with Sudol and Fogler narrating, so stay tuned for more details. Leaky will announce the read-aloud experience as soon as the video is released on Wizarding World Digital.

In the meantime, head back to Wizarding World Digital’s chapter hub to catch up on any chapters you’ve missed–or have another listen as you get ready for the “The Midnight Duel”!