‘Wands Up: Black Lives Matter’ Tune In To The Harry Potter Alliance’s Livestream!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The Harry Potter Alliance will host a livestream tonight at 8:30pm ET, benefitting The Louisville Bail Fund.

The livestream will feature Black Girls Create, Jay Justice, Fanatical Fics, The Gayly Prophet, The HPA, Unspoiled! Podcast, The Nonbinaries‘ C. McCarthy, & K. Alexandra.

The stream will celebrate Black Girls Create’s birthday in their ongoing House Cup, raising money for mutual aid and bail funds by taking receipts of donations from Potter fans, allowing them to earn points for their Hogwarts House.

Tune in below at 8:30pm EST, and be sure to also check out The Harry Potter Alliance’s work and resources for fans to take action and create change. Also be sure to check out all guests on the livestream ahead of time, and sign up to Black Girls Create’s upcoming virtual Harry Potter trivia night with CosQuiz on June 12, supporting Campaign Zero and the National Bailout Fund.