‘Wands Up: Black Lives Matter’ Tune In To The Harry Potter Alliance’s Livestream!
Jun 05, 2020
The Harry Potter Alliance will host a livestream tonight at 8:30pm ET, benefitting The Louisville Bail Fund.
The livestream will feature Black Girls Create, Jay Justice, Fanatical Fics, The Gayly Prophet, The HPA, Unspoiled! Podcast, The Nonbinaries‘ C. McCarthy, & K. Alexandra.
The stream will celebrate Black Girls Create’s birthday in their ongoing House Cup, raising money for mutual aid and bail funds by taking receipts of donations from Potter fans, allowing them to earn points for their Hogwarts House.
FRIDAY @ 8:30pm ET! Join us, @blkgirlscreate, @thatjayjustice, @thegaylyprophet, @FanaticalFics, @UNspoiledShow, @KAlexIsWrite & @CTAMcCarthy to celebrate the #BGCBirthday House Cup! Hogwarts Houses go head-to-head to raise $$ for Bail Funds & more! https://t.co/IXxhErWPGb pic.twitter.com/HMNN0QJMR9
— The Harry Potter Alliance (@TheHPAlliance) June 5, 2020
Tune in below at 8:30pm EST, and be sure to also check out The Harry Potter Alliance’s work and resources for fans to take action and create change. Also be sure to check out all guests on the livestream ahead of time, and sign up to Black Girls Create’s upcoming virtual Harry Potter trivia night with CosQuiz on June 12, supporting Campaign Zero and the National Bailout Fund.