Virtual Harry Potter Trivia Fundraiser Fundraising For Black Lives Matter & SMYAL!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Badassilisks, a trivia team in the Washington D.C. area, are hosting a trivia event, raising funds for Black Lives Matter and SMYL, an organization caring for trans black youth.

Badassilisks are a diverse team of 8 people of different races, gender and nationalities:

“With just a year of being a team, we remain undefeated in in-person trivia all around Maryland, Northern Virginia and DC. For a few months we’ve been discussing hosting our own trivia games for fans, and with the protests in D.C. gaining national attention, we thought a fundraiser for the ACLU or BLM would be timely.”

The trivia is being run in partnership with MuggleNet, who offered their platform to help Badassilisks host trivia for 1,000 players from all over the world.

Entry is $5 (find out more when registering here). The goal for fundraising is $5000, and for those who can’t attend, you can donate to support their fundraising efforts via the Money Pool here.

ALL proceeds will be donated to:

1. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (blacklivesmatter.org)

– and –

2. Transgender youth of color through SMYAL (smyal.org)

The trivia will specifically test Potter book knowledge, and will this undefeated team put fans to the test! In three rounds (comprising a total of90 questions). Those registered and entered into the trivia via a donation will be given a link to the trivia platform. Then, tomorrow Saturday, June 20th from 7:00 – 8:30pm ET, Hufflepuff host Jasmine Jones will read each question via Facebook livestream on MuggleNet’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mugglenet). It’s recommended that players use two devices while playing: one for the live-stream and one for the trivia site link.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st place winner of each round (so three prizes total up for grabs!). So, as the Badassalisks said: Grab your wands, your ruby-encrusted swords, your punching telescope, and a rubber haddock or two, and let’s make Gran proud.

Find out more, register & donate via the Facebook event page here. Trivia will begin at 7pm ET tomorrow, Saturday 20th!