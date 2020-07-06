Neville and Umbridge team up to read ch. 12 of “Philosopher’s Stone” — Wait, what?!?

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

It’s true, Matthew Lewis and Imelda Staunton, joined by Helen Howard, who plays Umbridge in Cursed Child, read Chapter 12 of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as part of Wizarding World’s Harry Potter at Home series of online activities to keep us amused, engaged, and fully Pottered during the pandemic.

We are back with a trio of narrators for Chapter Twelve! @MattDaveLewis, @CursedChildAus‘s Helen Howard and Imelda Staunton read ‘The Mirror of Erised’. #HarryPotterAtHome See the full chapter here: https://t.co/Zvz32JMyGl pic.twitter.com/6hvl6NHCsM — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) July 3, 2020

See our post on Chapter 11 for a list of the readers thus far, and links to their chapters, or go straight to the chapter hub here. There is now a Chapter Challenge for each chapter. You can collect house points by completing each challenge. Give Chapter 12 a go.

Finished Chapter Twelve? Test how well you know the events of ‘The Mirror of Erised’ with our Chapter Quiz: https://t.co/BKO51DL7yV#HarryPotterAtHome — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) July 6, 2020

Wizarding World’s Harry Potter at Home project is accepting artwork—paintings, drawings, sketches, and digital art—from both children and adults. Selected submissions may appear alongside future chapters or on social media. Details on how to submit your artwork here.

Five more chapters to go. Who do you want to see/hear reading next?