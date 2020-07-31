Harry Fans Unite for Birthday Fundraiser

Posted by: Melissa Anelli

It’s July 31, which means it’s Harry’s birthday, and this year is an important one! Earlier this summer we released a statement clarifying our position on trans rights. As part of our commitment to create positive change from within our fandom, today we are proud to stand with members all over the Harry Potter fan community to raise money for trans-supporting organizations.

Trans rights are human rights, and to turn those words into reality we must first believe that trans people are exactly who they say they are. The Harry Potter fandom of these past 20 years has always tried to stand for the messages of equality and tolerance we have found in the books. That is why today, we are turning Harry’s birthday into an attempt to materially support the trans community, which has unfortunately been harmed by disinformation spread by the author of this series.

All proceeds from the merch purchased on this page will benefit three trans-supporting organizations: Lambda Legal, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Trans Justice Funding Project.

These groups’ aims align with pressing challenges of this moment: to center leadership of trans people around their own experiences; to shield and protect civil rights for trans people, and to advocate for and defend the human rights of the Black trans community.

We invite every member of this community, whether site or podcast or video creator or social account or individual, to help us spread the word by sharing the link to the fundraiser and using the phrase “#Wandsup for trans rights!” Our starting goal is $5,000!

Thank you all for your participation and commitment!