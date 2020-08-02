Posted by: Victoria Tomis

London’s historic Soho district is about to get a whole lot geekier!

September 1, 2020, the very same day the scarlet steam engine The Hogwarts Express embarks from Platform 9 ¾ on its long journey to Hogwarts Castle, the House of MinaLima will be setting up shop in its brand new location.

With a swish and flick, the magical new House of MinaLima is moving from its humble one-floor Greek Street gallery-shop near the Palace Theatre to a Burrow-sized four-story townhouse in the heart of historic Soho.

After opening in 2016, MinaLima founders Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima’s flagship headquarters, The House of MinaLima, has entertained over a million visitors. A treasure trove of MinaLima’s most magical designs, The House of MinaLima features the multi-award winning dynamic duo’s many Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film designs, along with other enchanting designs from their careers.

MinaLima also confirmed via Twitter that 50% of the new gallery will be wheelchair accessible! The new building will still be in Soho Conservation Area, which poses challenges for being 100% accessible, but still a significant improvement!

An interactive and immersive experience for Potterheads and graphic design enthusiasts alike, The House of MinaLima is also known for its charming gallery shop where fans can purchase exclusive MinaLima prints, notepads, t-shirts, and even their own Hogwarts acceptance letter!

If you’ve dreamed of visiting MinaLima but couldn’t apparate, fly, or floo powder to the gallery, you’re in luck. They’re now offering virtual tours!

Tour dates for the month of August are scheduled for:

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Friday, August 7, 2020

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Tours cost £10.

Find out more here, find MinaLima’s brand new Japanese online store here, and look out for updates on the new gallery, shop & studio in future!