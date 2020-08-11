Harry Potter To Stream on Peacock

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Harry Potter will move from HBO Max to Peacock streaming platform later this year, according to a press release from NBCUniversal!

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max will lose the Harry Potter series this month on August 25, and the films will move over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock at an unannounced date later in 2020.

Vulture writes on the transition to Peacock:

“According to Frances Manfredi, president of content acquisition and strategy for Peacock, the Potter movies will play on the service during multiple windows between October and March. The first window will last for a month, with the movies then airing on NBCU’s linear broadcast and cable networks (and, potentially, their websites). They’ll then return to Peacock early in 2021.”

Though WarnerMedia (Warner Bros.) owns rights to the Harry Potter franchise, digital, TV and streaming rights to the Potter films were leased to NBCUniversal until 2025. However, presumedly an agreement was settled in which WarnerMedia could stream the series on HBO Max upon launch for a few months before the film series made its way over to Peacock.

Read more over at Vulture, and stay posted on when you’ll be able to stream Harry Potter on Peacock! For now, you can stream the film series on HBO Max until August 25.