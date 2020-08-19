Virtual ‘Back To Hogwarts’ Event Announced

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Every September 1, Harry Potter fans gather to celebrate the day Hogwarts students depart Platform Nine and Three Quarters in an annual ‘Back to Hogwarts’ celebration. This year, due to Covid-19, celebrations will be entirely virtual for the very first time, and will feature some special guests!

In a press release from Warner Bros. & Wizarding World Digital, plans for a digital soundscape recreating the sounds you would hear on the Hogwarts Express, a new MinaLima Back to Hogwarts 2020 print, and many more festivities were revealed. The virtual event will be entirely free, and the Back to Hogwarts Hub on WizardingWorld.com will be available to join from August 29 in preparation for celebrations, including:

Hearing from some of the creative masterminds responsible for bringing the magic to life, (including genius wand choreographer Paul Harris , who will be demonstrating and teaching the art of Wand Combat)

Transporting themselves from the muggle-world into the magical one, by listening to the Journeys to Hogwarts Soundscape – a Harry Potter immersive audio experience featuring all the sounds you’d hear on that iconic journey. Simply close your eyes and let your imagination roam!

A CineConcerts performance featuring orchestras from around the world playing memorable musical selections from each of the eight Harry Potter films at home

A sneak peek of the brand-new House of MinaLima on opening day, featuring Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima , plus exclusive Back to Hogwarts 2020 celebration artwork , which was created especially for the occasion and is also available as a limited-edition art print!*)

Going back to where the magic began with the celebrity readings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (accessible exclusively for registered members of the Harry Potter Fan Club )

Plus, a host of Hogwarts-themed inspiring craft ideas and creative tutorials for all ages

A Back to Hogwarts livestream will also take place on September 1, with a countdown and the promise of all the excitement of a usual celebration at Kings Cross in London! Special guests will also make an appearance, including James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy).

James Phelps said on the event:

“I’m so excited to be playing a part in the first ever digital Back to Hogwarts! 2020 has definitely been a strange year and it’s really important that we all do everything we can to keep safe, including staying home. I hope fans will join us and keep the celebrations virtual.”

Oliver Phelps added:

“The Wizarding World fans are the greatest and getting the chance to share this special day with people all over the world is going to be brilliant. I’m really looking forward to everything this Digital Back to Hogwarts has in store and it’s a bonus that we can all do it from the sofa!”

Fans can also submit photos of themselves for a ‘Back to Hogwarts – Class of 2020’ digital mosaic (available to download and keep for Harry Potter Fan Club members) – so get ready to show off your cosplay skills, and your House Pride, because fan submitted imagery will also be displayed at the real life Kings Cross station, which will be available to view via livestream.

Opportunities to donate to Lumos will also be available throughout the livestream via a button.

Fans can tune into the livestream 10:30 BST – 11:30 BST on September 1 at www.wizardingworld.com!

View MinaLima’s Back to Hogwarts 2020 print below, and let us know what you’re most excited to see!