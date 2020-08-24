Official Harry Potter Fan Club Pin Collection Coming Soon!

Posted by: Victoria Tomis

If collecting Potterish pins is your obsession–like a Ron Weasley collecting chocolate frog cards level obsession–you’re in luck. The Harry Potter Fan Club, home to a community of over 19 million Potterheads, is releasing an enchanting range of pin badges.

These officially licensed premium enamel pins, part of a new line from The Harry Potter Fan Club known as Pin Seeking (is that a Quidditch reference?), commemorate the many magical characters, objects, and locations that span the fantastical wizarding world universe.

The journey back the Hogwarts famously embarks from Platform 9 and 3/4 every September 1st, and now you can embark on your own pin collecting journey with The Harry Potter Fan Club. To mark the occasion, The Harry Potter Fan Club is releasing a special commemorative Hogwarts Express pin and a set of four Hogwarts House inspired pin sets.

Each Hogwarts House contains six gorgeously designed pins that represent their most emblematic items and characters. Packaged in cute and displayable magnetic boxes these sets can be arranged together to show off some Hogwarts house unity!

The Hufflepuff pins include the house’s badger mascot, a glow-in-the-dark Fat Friar, Helga Hufflepuff’s (horcruxed) cup and more.

The Slytherin pins consist of The Bloody Baron, the house’s serpent mascot, Marvolo Gaunt’s ring, and more.

The Ravenclaw pins feature a Ravenclaw house banner, a glow-in-the-dark Gray Lady, Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem and more.

The Gryffindor pins include the house’s lion mascot, the Fat Lady, the Gryffindor house motto, and more.

These first editions Hogwarts House pin sets are available for $54.99 / £50.00 each and are sold on the Wizarding World website and The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾, London Kings Cross.

Alternatively, the single Hogwarts Express pin will priced at $14.99 / £11.95. Three pins from each Hogwarts House collection are also being sold individually and retail for $9.99/£8.95 each on the Wizarding World website and The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾, London Kings Cross.

And this is just the beginning! The Harry Potter Fan Club’s Pin Seeking line is going to be releasing even more individual pins and sets, and, they tease, some will come with surprise features– like the scannable Enchanted Keys printed inside the pin packaging that unlocks scintillating secrets on the Wizarding World app!

With their stylish, intricately crafted designs these Harry Potter Fan Club exclusive collectible pins are enough to inspire awe and pinspiration in muggles and magical people alike!

Harry Potter Fan Club Gold members will receive 6 days early access to buy the new collectibles, starting August 24, and can save 20% off the purchase price. Members of the free Fan Club will receive 48-hour early access on August 30 ahead of the general release on September 1.

You can shop the full collection and join the online community at The Harry Potter Fan Club’s official pin hub. And be sure to use #HarryPotterPinSeeking to flaunt your fantastical collection!