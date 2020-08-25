Join Today’s Quidditch Guinness World Record Attempt!

Aug 25, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Join efforts to break a Quidditch Guinness World Record attempt today, all from the comfort of your own home!

Bloomsbury Publishing will be hoping to celebrate the release of Quidditch Through The Ages, illustrated by Emily Gravett, by hosting an online world record attempt via Zoom and Microsoft Teams, for the most people to simultaneously board a broomstick!

The attempt will take place today at 12pm BST.

Whilst not mandatory, costumes and robes are of course encouraged, and if you don’t own a Nimbus 2000, your choice of broomstick is open to interpretation.

Sign up to the attempt here!





