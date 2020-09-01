What’s the 4th largest LEGO set ever? The new Diagon Alley set!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

LEGO Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley has been unveiled. It contains a staggering 5,544 pieces, eclipsed only by the Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541), Hogwarts Castle (6,020), and the Taj Mahal (5,943) as the LEGO sets with the most pieces.

Available exclusively at LEGO.com, starting on, appropriately enough, 1 September, the set will cost $399.99 in the U.S. and £369.99 in the UK, making it the most expensive of the theme’s sets thus far.

The buildings are modular, and can be displayed in whatever order you prefer—just make sure you set it up in a spot with enough space as it’s over a metre wide when fully assembled. Diagon Alley businesses featured in the set include Ollivander’s wand shop, Flourish & Blotts’ bookshop, Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes joke shop, Scribbulus writing implements shop, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour, and The Daily Prophet. The shop facades include window displays, and swing open to reveal, for example, shelves full of wand boxes in Ollivander’s. The set includes 14 mini figures, including Florean Fortescue himself.

The Weasley twins have recorded a QR challenge video for LEGO in which they race each other to build a QR code out of LEGOS that, when scanned by a phone, takes you “Through the Bricks” for a LEGO Harry Potter AR experience. Find out how to build your QR code here.

You can read Brick Fanatics’ review of the Diagon Alley LEGO set here. The review includes many detailed photos of the building exteriors, interiors, and character figurines.