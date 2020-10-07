Fan Profiles: Scarlett Ojeda

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The very first of these profiles highlights Scarlett Ojeda (She/Her), a good friend of Leaky’s, and a bright and brilliant Gryffindor who’s been involved in the fandom since pretty much day one. We hope you enjoy learning about her story in the fandom as much as we did!

Hogwarts House: Gryffindor

Ilvermorny House: Pukwudgie

Wand wood, core, & flexibility: Purpleheart, Unicorn hair, Slightly springy

Favourite Hogwarts class & why?:Charms. I love the idea that there are spells that can make things even more fantastic just by making it do something special. I think it became my favorite when I found out that Lily Potter could make teapots sing.

How did you get involved in the Harry Potter fandom? Tell us your story:

I’m an older fan, and Harry Potter came out when I was in my early 20s. I had heard of it but didn’t buy it since it was for “children”. About 6 months after the book was released, I went to a bonfire at a friend’s house and his neighbor’s son was sitting there reading it. I was so intrigued that there was a YOUNG BOY reading a book that I approached him and asked him about it. I immediately went the next day to purchase it and was hooked!

What’s your fandom passion?

My fandom passion is definitely the cosplay that I designed and made myself. I cosplay as the Queen of Gryffindor and my husband is the Mad Slytherin. Our Harry Potter/Alice in Wonderland hybrid is so much fun and probably the most creative thing I’ve ever done.

My second passion would be Harry Potter trivia. My friends and I do Geeks Who Drink as “Boo, You Horcrux” and I make my own quizzes and do trivia on Twitch while playing Lego Harry Potter. Follow me! Twitch.TV/SewScarlett

My third passion in this fandom is the quilt that I have been working on for about 3 years called The Project of Doom. I love making it and I work on it when I’m feeling inspired. It’s tedious which is why I take so many breaks from it lol

I do want to humblebrag that I was once mentioned on PotterCast (Episode #277 if you care) and that I was Press for The Leaky Cauldron at LeakyCon 2019.

What’s your favourite memory associated with the fandom?

My favorite memory would be LeakyCon 2011. It was my very first LeakyCon, my very first time in Florida, my very first time at a multi-day convention, my very first time meeting my bestie irl (we met on the interwebz over our love of Harry Potter), my very first time at the WWoHP, the only time I got chosen at Ollivanders, and getting to watch the last movie early and with Leakycon attendees was such an amazing experience. I don’t think I can ever replicate how special any of that was for me.

4. Do you have any recommendations for fans?

Definitely PotterCast. If you have never listened to it, I HIGHLY recommend going back and listening to all of the theories and all the fun of wondering what was going to happen.

Unspoiled: Harry Potter podcast is so much fun! Natasha and Roshawn are so funny and witty and it’s always a good time with those two.

The Leaky Cauldron site has changed so much. We used to have usernames and we would talk to each other and connect and get our fan theories out there. Now, we get our Harry Potter news and get to see shows and cons that we couldn’t attend. I love that it feels new and fresh and, yet, still feel connected to each other.

Wizard Wrock: Lauren Fairweather, Harry and the Potters, the Whomping Willows, Draco and the Malfoys, and Tonks and the Aurors are my faves. Their music has definitely gotten me through some dark times and has always made me feel closer to the fandom even when we’re apart in distance.

5. Tell us more about this! Why’s it so special to you, and how did you enjoy the show?!

This is a flyer that The Leaky Cauldron put online. Melissa Anelli was coming to Austin, TX to sign copies of Harry: A History but it was so much more than that. It was a book signing, a LIVE Pottercast, and a Wizard Wrock show at an independent bookstore in town called BookPeople.

I attended this and it was the first time I really felt like I was a part of a fandom. Everyone that attended was there because they loved Harry Potter and they were fans of the podcast and I felt like I had found my people and I never wanted to leave. This was my very first experience with Wizard Wrock and it was an amazing show and I haven’t stopped listening since.

Many thanks to Scarlett for featuring in our first fan profile, and for sharing some great recommendations and memories!

Stay posted to meet more members of the fandom and let us know (via this form) if you or someone you know should be featured! We’ll also be featuring members of our Patreon (via Mischief Media).

