Fall into Democracy with The Harry Potter Alliance!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Election Day is coming up fast in the U.S., and The Harry Potter Alliance are doing all they can to ensure people are heard. During such a pivotal time in global and national politics, it’s crucial that people turn out to vote, so here are a few initiatives you can get involved in before November 3rd!

Fall Into Democracy:

“As fans of epic stories, we know what it means to face odds that feel insurmountable, to rally when the need is greatest. This October, we’re coming together to prepare for the battle, to organize as Dumbledore’s Army, as Rebels, as Half-Bloods and Crystal Gems. As heroes.“

Modelled after the Granger Leadership Academy, The Harry Potter Alliance have created Fall Into Democracy, a new event bringing together fan activists for two days of training and organizing. Hear from experts about how to save and protect the U.S. democracy, find out what’s really on your ballot, and talk to others about voting. Most importantly, make an oath to cast your vote and help reclaim democracy!

To register, choose your level of registration best representing your financial situation. Your registration includes access to all programming (workshops, panels, actions & socials), and an event-exclusive Discord area!

In addition to panels and workshops, attendees will be able to collaborate with attendees from their favorite fandoms by selecting the group they’d like to join. The Harry Potter Fandom Work Group is already booked up (surprise surprise!), but there are plenty of others to choose from, including Avatar, Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Percy Jackson, She-Ra, Doctor Who, Steven Universe and DC Universe.

Register, join your fandom group, and check out the Fall Into Democracy shop here!

Text Banks:

The Harry Potter Alliance will host text banks with HeadCount in the next few weeks, in order to encourage voters to get to the polls. Join in on October 28 and 29, and be sure to spread the word! Reaching tens of thousands of voters, we’ll keep you updated on how to register, so keep an eye on our social profiles and The Harry Potter Alliance’s social profiles!

Look out for many opportunities to get involved in The Harry Potter Alliance’s initiatives to encourage voters to get to the polls. Be sure to register and spread the word of their Fall Into Democracy event, and let us know which fandom group you’ve selected!