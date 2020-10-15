‘Transfiguration: a Wrock Comp For Trans Rights’ Drops on National Coming Out Day

Posted by: Emma Pocock

A group of pro-trans rights Harry Potter fans and artists came together to create an extra special project for National Coming Out Day (officially celebrated on October 11th): a wrock compilation titled Transfiguration: A Wrock Comp for Trans Rights.

Made by three trans and gender-nonconforming long-time Harry Potter fans (CG Matovina (25), Jami Schafer (26) and Sage Palmieri (21)), the album features work from various artists ranging from ages 15-35, the majority of whom (66%) identify as trans/non-binary.

With 12 songs and 4 spoken word pieces, Transfiguration is a must-have for wrock lovers and anybody looking to support the transgender community. Titles include Accidental Magic by Grace Kendall, Fandom Autonomous Zone by Tonks and the Aurors, Invincible by The Lovegoods, Joanne by Hogwarts Therapist and Where Do We Go From Here by Shauna Carrick, and many more spoken word and wrock pieces dedicated to supporting trans and gender-diverse fans through this time.

Proceeds from the album will go to Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (aiming to improve the lived experience of transgender people and tackle inequalities rooted in systemic racism) and Camp Lilac, an Ohio-based summer camp for transgender and gender diverse youth.

The album description reads:

“The Fandom is Ours – Let’s Take It Back.

A response to the author’s comments toward the transgender community, including both spoken word and music. This album is a reminder that trans rights are human rights and there are people in the Harry Potter fandom who believe that. Emphasizing trans artists and artists of color, the proceeds will go to Camp Lilac and the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition.”

Transfiguration’s creators said on the launch:

“Following Camp GLA, put on by the Harry Potter Alliance, we were talking and one of us mentioned the idea of a Wrock comp, and it just kinda took off from there. We wanted to create something that could reclaim our space in a positive way. That’s why we decided to also donate anything we made to charity. We are extremely grateful for everyone who has helped on this album. It has been a lot of fun and we’ve gotten to hear so many new voices and stories.”

Support the project and buy the album now at Bandcamp (transwrockcomp.bandcamp.com) and follow the project at @TransWrock on Twitter!