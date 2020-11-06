BREAKING: Johnny Depp Asked To Leave ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Role As Gellert Grindelwald

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Johnny Depp has been asked by Warner Bros. to stand down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series, after losing his legal battle against The Sun newspaper.

In a statement on Instagram, Depp said the following on his resignation from the role:

“Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

Finally, I wish to say this.

My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Depp was accused of being a “wife beater” by The Sun, which claimed he assaulted his ex-wife, Amber Heard. After disputing the claims and aiming to sue for libel, the High Court dismissed his claim on November 2nd.

The role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast, as confirmed in a statement from Warner Bros. (via Variety)

“Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date.

“Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”