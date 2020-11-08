Fan Profile: Jennifer Sanders

Posted by: Emma Pocock

As the second in our new fan profile feature, we interviewed the delightful Ravenclaw Jennifer Sanders (She/Her).

Jennifer’s Instagram channel is a celebration of being a fan, and there’s nothing we love more than that! Her Patronus is a dolphin, and she’s also a huge Disney fan. Read on, and we hope you love her story as much as we did!

1. How did you get involved in the Harry Potter fandom?

It all started about 7 years ago when my now fiancé dared me to watch all of the Harry Potter films, for the first time, back to back! Needless to say, I was hooked. I took the original Sorting Quiz, (which had way more questions btw) and was sorted into Ravenclaw. It was perfect, I love being a Ravenclaw. And for the record, our emblem is the eagle, which soars where others cannot climb. And were not just “bookworms”, were super creative and funny too! But I will say, the first wand I bought was Hermione’s because it was the prettiest. I have now since DIY’d my own wand.

Fast forward to problematic 2020, when Angelique (@angeliquemagique) invited me to join a Harry Potter Bookclub! But not just any bookclub, one filled with Harry Potter fans that look like me, I was finally home. We meet every Sunday on Zoom and discuss the assigned chapters. Currently we’re on book 5, Order of the Phoenix. We literally talk for hours and get into some intense conversations, its awesome. We even host DIY workshops like Wand-Making, Potions and I even taught a Broom-Making class.

We also created our own fan-fic characters with backstories. You can read about my character Tourmaline Frost and her wand on my page. This bookclub is overflowing with creativity and has been so inspiring and has really helped me get through 2020. I love my bookclub fam, its my favorite part of Harry Potter fandom!

Ps. Harry Potter belongs to the fans. Regardless of who you are, the fans accept and welcome you with open arms!

2. Tell us about your cosplaying?

Believe it or not, I had never cosplayed [before creating Tourmaline]. I barely even bounded until recently. But I’m a huge fan now and plan on doing it a lot more!

3. Where did the idea for your recent series of Harry Potter cosplays come from?

Bookclub! Two of my favorite witches, Adriana (@bibbidibobbidi_broke) and La’Tasha (@gaw3000) created a bound challenge called Wizarding Through The Decades, where you rep your house, but with a twist. This was my first time ever cosplaying Harry Potter characters and I had so much fun creating wizarding looks from the 50’s, 70’s and 90’s. I think we might need a round two!

4. Which is your favourite in your cosplay series?

Hands down my fave was “Luna Does Disco”! The 70’s was the decade I was looking forward to the most, so of course I had to whip up something extra just for Luna. The tinsel jacket was diy and took way to long to make, but it was perfect for quirky Luna! But also, the 90s inspired a whole other mashup, which was Clueless meets Harry Potter. I was picked to do Amber, but as a Ravenclaw and “Amber Hates Herbology” was born, thanks to the creative genius, Kat (@kathleezzzy).

Check out the hashtags: #wizardingthroughthedecades and #cluelessathogwarts to see all of the amazing looks!

5. What’s your favourite memory you associate with the Harry Potter series / the fandom?

It would definitely have to be going around the brick wall into Diagon Alley for the first time. With all of the pops of color and the dragon on top of Gringotts breathing fire, I totally lost it! I cried so many happy tears that day. It was so emotional and to be there with my fiancé just sent me over the moon. From Honeydukes to Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes, I wanted to eat and buy everything!

6. Do you have any recommendations for fans of Disney and Harry Potter? (For example, other fan creators / films / fanfic / other book series / podcasts?)

Awesome Harry Potter/Disney accounts:

Other fantasy recommendations:

Beautiful Creatures (Books/Movie)

A Discovery Of Witches (Books/TV series)

The Magicians (Books/TV series)

His Dark Materials (TV series)

Lovecraft Country (TV series)

We can’t thank Jennifer enough for featuring in our fan profiles! Be sure to follow her (and her suggested following list!) on Instagram (@JenniferEverAfter).

Stay posted to meet more members of the fandom and let us know (via this form) if you or someone you know should be featured! We’ll also be featuring members of our Patreon (via Mischief Media).

Feel free to send us your thoughts and suggestions via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.