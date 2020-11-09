Harry Potter Cast Members Join uWin’s ‘Wonderful Wizarding Quiz’ For Charity!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Harry Potter cast members will be taking part in a “Wonderful Wizarding Quiz” (a Harry Potter themed virtual quiz!), fundraising for three brilliant charities, thanks to uWin!

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), David Holmes (Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Daniel Radcliffe and Alfred Enoch are taking part in fundraising efforts.

The quiz is one of many prizes available in a fundraiser for The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (who looked after David Holmes after his accident during Deathly Hallows which left him paralysed – which he speaks about more in his podcast Cunning Stunts with Daniel Radcliffe), Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

Taking place on November 29th, the quiz will only be available for 6 winners, and will feature many special guests:

“The Quiz is a private Zoom event and will be hosted by Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and David Holmes (Harry Potter Stunt Double) and our amazing team captains are:

James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom). Six lucky winners will join us at 7pm (GMT) on 29th November for this exciting, unique event all themed around your favourite wizardry and featuring lots of magical clips and tricky challenges! You can enter from anywhere in the world and compete with your family, friends or solo, your team just has to be in one location. You will be allocated one of our fabulous captains to help you fight it out on the night!”

Other packages are available to be won, including cast member festive messages, and a special private dinner for 10 cooked by Masterchef: The Professionals 2019 winner and a luxury African river & safari experience.

Find all the details on donating and entering over at uWin!