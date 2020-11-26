Mads Mikkelsen Confirmed As Gellert Grindelwald

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp, as confirmed by Warner Bros.

Deadline confirmed the news recently, after hearing word that they were in talks with Mikkelsen about the role. For anybody familiar with Mikkelsen’s role in Hannibal, Casino Royale and Doctor Strange, there’s no doubt he’ll do a brilliant job of bringing the equally dark and compelling character of Gellert Grindelwald to life.

Depp left the series after losing a libel case against U.K. tabloid, The Sun, over an article in which they called Depp a ‘wife beater’. The courts found there was evidence to suggest he had been abusive to ex-wife Amber Heard.

Due to rewrites, clashing casting schedules and the global pandemic, Fantastic Beasts 3 has been delayed to July 15, 2022.

