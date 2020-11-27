MinaLima Reveal Holiday Experience Concept Art

Posted by: Emma Pocock

MinaLima, the duo behind the graphic art of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, have revealed concept art for an immersive holiday experience like no other, allowing guests to step inside their works.

The experience brings to life their collection of MinaLima classics, deluxe interactive illustrated versions of household classics, such as Peter Pan, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, The Secret Garden and more. Featuring huge pages displaying art from these editions, as well as a gigantic animated Christmas tree, guests will be able to walk around and interact with their art like never before.

“We are committed to bringing developers and mall owners the very best interactive experiences”, said Robin Stapley, Partner and Creative Executive at MinaLima Los Angeles.

“Every child or adult who fell in love with these classic stories will delight in playing in this all-new magical snow filled environment”, said Eddie Newquist, Stapley’s partner at MinaLima Los Angeles.

Concept art showcases scenes from all books currently included in the MinaLima Classics series, and shows guests walking around the experience. Characters in the books will come to life, guests will be able to partake in treasure hunts for ornaments from the classic stories, walk into storybooks (literally) and visit Santa in a MinaLima custom-designed sleigh! In addition,

Join a winter ball with beloved characters such as Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast

Engage in a holiday swim-along with Ariel and her friends from The Little Mermaid

Tumble down the rabbit hole into a winter wonderland with Alice and the Mad Hatter

Join Peter Pan and the Lost Boys in a pirate themed snowball battle against Captain Hook

Help Pinocchio hang an ornament using only his nose

Swing to the sound of “Jungle Bells” with Mowgli and his friends from The Jungle Book

MinaLima Los Angeles have completed work on initial designs, and the experience should be available in shopping centres from November 2021.

Visit MinaLima’s official site to find out more. Are you excited to visit the experience in 2021?