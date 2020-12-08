LEGO Monster Book of Monsters chomps onto your holiday gift list
I used to wonder, every time I heard about a new Harry Potter-themed LEGO set, how they were going to represent that particular magical artefact in brightly coloured interlocking hard plastic. Now, I no longer wonder. I have come to accept that there is, quite literally, nothing that can’t be made out of LEGOs. LEGO Hedwig? Done. LEGO Niffler? Ditto. Pygmy Puff? I bet they could manage it. Smoke from a dragon’s nostrils? They’d find a way.
The latest addition to the Harry Potter LEGO line is the Monster Book of Monsters. Somehow a book that tries to eat you seems the right addition to make in 2020. I suggest the Whomping Willow for their next choice—Oh, right, they’ve already done that.
What about Aragog? Big, hairy spider, that would be challenging. No, they’ve done him too:
The LEGO Monster Book of Monsters has jaws that chomp, with Rocky Horror-esque red lips and white fanged teeth.
The eyes and title are stickers, which are included, that you stick onto the cover yourself. There is also included, for some reason, a LEGO minifigure of Draco Malfoy.
Unfortunately, you can’t simply add this LEGO set to your list for Santa nor buy it as a gift because it isn’t for sale, at least not in the United States. So far, it is showing up as a gift-with-purchase for buyers of Harry Potter LEGO sets at a LEGOLAND in Shanghai. But, according to Brick Fanatics, it was recently spotted for sale for $30 at a LEGOLAND in Atlanta, so distribution may be widening. Let us know if you spot any more in the wild, and we will do the same.
UPDATE: Thanks again to Brick Fanatics, we have learned that the 320-piece Monster Book of Monsters set will be free with qualifying Harry Potter LEGO purchases of $75 or more from Barnes & Noble.
Four new sets will be released in January, highlighting classes at Hogwarts: Charms, Herbology (with earmuffs!), Potions, and Transfiguration. Clearly, I don’t work in retail, because the logic of releasing them right after the holiday season makes no sense to me.