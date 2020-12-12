The Yule Ball Goes Virtual!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The Harry Potter Alliance are throwing an all-out virtual Yule Ball FESTIVAL this year, and we cannot WAIT for you to see this incredible line-up!

Time for some fantastic news: we're closing out 2020 with the biggest Yule Ball of all! This virtual house show has turned into a full-on festival featuring 14 incredible bands! Join us on December 27, 2020: https://t.co/VIFjTos9bl pic.twitter.com/XdNYIpLFF0 — The HPA (@TheHPAlliance) December 8, 2020

That’s right, FOURTEEN bands are putting on a show for this year’s Yule Ball, and the good news is that fans will be able to join no matter where in the world they are.

The livestream concert is sponsored by Yes All Witches, Wizards In Space Magazine and Pitch and Prose, and will benefit The Harry Potter Alliance, a nonprofit working to turn fans into heroes, and will feature performances by Harry and the Potters, Kimya Dawson, Tonks and the Aurors, Lauren Fairweather, The Mudbloods, The Lovegoods, The Whomping Willows, Heather Rose In Clover, Brian Ross, Olivia Dolphin, Gio Navas, Avery Marshall, Totally Knuts, and Ludo Bagman and the Trash!

A standard ticket starts at $15, and a deluxe Ticket costs just $18 and includes digital versions of our main event poster, plus an alternate poster that can be printed out for coloring at home! $5 from each ticket will be donated to the Harry Potter Alliance.

Also, let’s take a moment to just appreciate the artwork for these shows – Riley Wackernagel illustrated not one but TWO incredible show posters, an awesome lightning bolt design, plus a beautiful Patronus design:

Find out more, and book your tickets, here. This year, everybody’s in the front row!