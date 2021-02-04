Join Our Team!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The Leaky Cauldron is one of the oldest and most reputable fansites on the wizarding web. From early days reporting at book launches, to the creation of PotterCast and LeakyCon, receiving set visit and red carpet movie premiere invitations, to interviews with actors and even J.K. Rowling herself, The Leaky Cauldron has always been at the forefront of Harry Potter news. The publication of webmistress Melissa Anelli’s insight into the Potterhead phenomenon, Harry: A History, and the ever-increasing attendance at LeakyCon all started with Leaky, and we’re proud to continue this legacy by delivering news and exclusives to fans, as well as features and collaborations with fan creators, fan-run organisations and members of the fandom.

We’re looking for volunteer writers/reporters and community builders from across the world to help us deliver timely, accurate and creative news, exclusives and features to a global audience.

Think you’re the one we’re looking for? Check below for details.

A small team of enthusiastic Potter fans and writers (find out more about us here), we’re looking to recruit dedicated fans from a variety of locations worldwide, and with a diverse set of skills to help us increase our capacity and reach more fans.

Please note:

1) ALL positions are voluntary. The Leaky Cauldron is run by dedicated volunteers!

2) The Leaky Cauldron posts in American English, so staff should be fluent in this language.

3) Please put the position you’re applying for as the subject of your email (E.G. “Features Writer Application” “Breaking News Reporter Application”)

4) All applicants must read and be on board with adhering to our commitment to our readers. Please read our statement here and read our commitment here.

We aim to inform all successful applicants by mid-February. Please send all applications by February 28th 2021 at the latest (applications will be reviewed and applicants will be contacted on a rolling basis, so please send applications at your earliest convenience).

We are currently looking for:

News Reporters

Leaky aims to continue its legacy as a reliable, timely and informative source of news for fans. Our news includes cast / alumni updates from Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter and Cursed Child, updates from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks and the Warner Bros Studio Tour, news from publishers (Scholastic, Bloomsbury, Audible etc), events and convention appearances.

If you’re an online writer or a know-it-all in all things Wizarding World and the fan community surrounding this series, we’d be honored to have you join us. We ask that our news reporters are dedicated written communicators, ready to honor set embargoes and represent Leaky in a professional manner, and ready to get stuck into working as part of a team to cover news as promptly as possible.

If you have experience or interest in reporting from events and producing interviews, we’d also love to hear from you. We’re particularly interested in applications from those located in (or near, and available to travel to): London (U.K.), Los Angeles, California (U.S.), Orlando, Florida (U.S.), Hamburg (Germany) Osaka (Japan), Manhattan, New York (U.S.), Melbourne (Australia) and San Francisco (U.S.).

Please email us your name, expected availability, location / timezone, and details of any experience you think could help your application to [email protected] If you’ve reported on events in the past, we’d love it if you could send us an example of your work!

Feature Writers and Guest Writers

Got some creative ideas and/or theories up the sleeve of your robes and know how to engage the Potterhead community with some expertly-written features? We’re all ears! Send over your idea(s) and a sample of your writing / your experience with writing to [email protected]

We’re also open to guest posts that will suit our platform – particularly posts that engage with the fan community. Please send any questions about guest post submissions to [email protected]

Social Media Contributors / Designers:

Our large social media presence needs enthusiastic caretakers! We are specifically looking for those with skills in creating and posting engaging social media content (especially for Facebook and Twitter). If you think you could help grow our online community, get in touch by emailing [email protected].

Don’t hesitate to apply by February 28th – if you’re an enthusiastic Potter fan and Leaky Cauldron reader we’d love to have you on our team!

If you have any questions or concerns, please email [email protected]