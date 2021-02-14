Fantastic Beasts 3 Updates: Head of the International Confederation of Wizards Joins The Cast & More

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Since news that Fantastic Beasts 3 filming was paused due to a case of COVID-19 on set, a few new announcements and interviews have popped up – including the news that the Head of the International Confederation of Wizards will be making an appearance in the third film! Keep reading to find out more…

Katherine Waterston on Casting Changes

Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) recently gave an interview to Collider Connected about The World to Come, Waterston’s latest film in which she stars alongside Vanessa Kirby, due out on digital on March 2nd. She also spoke about Mads Mikkelsen taking over from Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 – sadly it doesn’t sound like Tina will be confronting Grindelwald anytime soon (despite Queenie joining him):

“You know, I hung out with Mads in Venice. We were there at the same time this summer and I’d never met him before and I had a great time with him. He’s totally lovely. But that was before he was cast – I think that’s right – I think it was just before he was cast and we don’t have anything together in the film so I don’t know what it’s like to work with him unfortunately, but maybe someday we will.”

Fans have also wondered whether David Yates would be directing all Fantastic Beasts films, and Waterston said on this:

“I think he is meant to direct them all. I think it’s very interesting. He’s worked very closely with J.K. Rowling for a long time, and very few people have access to her because she’s quite insulated, and so I can’t really imagine how it could work any other way, frankly.”

Listen to the full interview here:

Oliver Masucci Confirms Role in Fantastic Beasts 3

Oliver Masucci, who is known for Dark and will play the lead role in series Tribes of Europa, recently confirmed to German magazine Stern (thanks for the catch, MuggleNet!) that he will appear in Fantastic Beasts 3, and we are SUPER excited about his role!

Masucci said on his part in the film:

“I have a magic wand and am Head of the International Confederation of Wizards, so the leader of the entire wizarding world.”

Does that sound familiar to you? Well, it should, because guess who’s Supreme Mugwump? Only Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, Order of Merlin (first class), Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards, and Chief Warlock of the Wizengamot!

Interestingly, Masucci said that he’d spoken with Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, who he’d become close with:

“I’ve been filming at Leavesden Studios in London for five months now, on set and chatting with Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, and Eddie Redmayne. Mads has become a friend, and we have a lot in common. We chat to each other incessantly. We laugh a lot.”

It sounds like Masucci’s character and Grindelwald could possibly have a scene or two together, and that perhaps we’ll see Dumbledore acting as Supreme Mugwump of the ICW? The third film will take us to Rio de Janeiro, so it’ll be interesting to see an international Wizarding confederation in action!

Richard Coyle Joins Fantastic Beasts

Richard Coyle, star of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, confirmed recently that he’ll play a role in the third Fantastic Beasts film. Not giving away much information, pretty much all we know at this point is that his character does have a handlebar moustache:

Richard Coyle (@1RichardCoyle) has officially confirmed he is part of the new Fantastic Beasts 3 cast and has been working on the film for the past five months pic.twitter.com/TgBUBbHUBY — FantasticBeastsMovies.com (@MauraLeamy) January 26, 2021

Watch him speak about the role here.

What are you hoping to see from the International Confederation of Wizards? Do you think they’ll convene in Brazil?

Let us know your thoughts, and we’ll keep you posted on further Fantastic Beasts updates!