Harry Potter Film Props up for Auction

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Attention all muggles and magical folk!

If you ever wanted to own a piece of Potter History, now’s your chance.

Starting next month some items from the Harry Potter franchise will be up for the auction, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film. One such item is Harry Potter’s wand from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire which is expected to fetch up to $10,000.

According to Sky News, other Items from the film that are up include Snape’s wand, one of Harry’s Hogwarts letters from Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone (no more waiting for yours to come by owl if you get your hands on this one!), and two pieces from the flying car from Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets.

Darren Julien, chief executive and president of Julien’s Auctions, said the auction is “our biggest one to date – comprising of the most coveted pop culture relics from the past half century”.

Props from other films, including Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns and James Bond.

If you live in Beverly Hills, you can go and see these items between April 26-29th, with the auctions taking place on April 28 and 29th. What do you think abut these items going up for sale? What would you do with your own acceptance letter? Let us know what you think in the comments below!