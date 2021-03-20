Harry Potter Flagship Store in NYC Now Hiring

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Are you a Muggle living near or around NYC looking for a new and exciting job? Are you a Harry Potter fan? Then this may be the job for you!

Announced via the official @HarryPotterNY Twitter account, the flagship New York store opening (hopefully) this year is hiring to fill multiple positions!

The Harry Potter New York team is growing! Apply to be part of the #HarryPotterNY magic here: https://t.co/kzJZj1xjGn pic.twitter.com/jF9Aq38zc4 — Harry Potter Store New York (@HarryPotterNY) March 18, 2021

The positions include:

– Sales Associate, a part-time position, would put you in charge of cashing out fellow muggles who would be buying all the new merch that this store has to offer!

– Positions as Back of House Associates are being offered as both a full and part-time role. Some of the job duties that come along with this position would be helping keep up with stock and shipping out online orders.

– Store Operations Coordinator is a full-tIme position helping managers with day-to-day work.

– The Visual Merchandise Associate and Lead are full-time positions. These positions help organize the merchandise on the sales floor.

– Sales Lead is being offered full-time and gives you a chance to observe other muggles at work (great for those taking Muggle Studies!) and maximize engagement – this would be great for somebody looking for a management role.

If you are interested in any of the above jobs listed above you can apply here. The New York flagship store (which we reported on previously here) will open in summer this year and is currently open for online orders.

What do you think of the above positions? Are you as excited as we are for the new Harry Potter store to open? If you were in the Wizarding World, what would your ideal job be? Let us know in the comments below!