EXCLUSIVE: New ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Character Names & Actors Announced

Today several fansites were sent details by Warner Bros. on three characters to be included in Fantastic Beasts 3, and we’re eagerly speculating already!

Leaky was sent details on one Prof. Lola Daisy:

“Prof. Lola Daisy is a Potions Master at Ilvermorny. She’s contacted by Newt Scamander after Prof. Eulalie Hicks (played by Jessica Wiliams) recommends her expertise on a creature found in Brazil (the venom of which is often used in American potions).

Before Newt departs, Dumbledore warns him that he and Flamel once came across Daisy at the International Alchemical Conference in 1897. Angered that Dumbledore won the gold medal for his research, Daisy has always maintained that he cheated, and would do anything to get her revenge. Though Newt needs her help, he feels Dumbledore may not be telling him the whole truth, and is wary to make the trip to Ilvermorny.”

The actress playing Daisy is a newcomer named Kalliyope Floras – we can’t wait to see what they think of their character! We were also made aware of one Polaris N.D. Malfoy (played by newcomer Taylor Woolton), who will offer a tempting path difficult for Newt & co. to resist, as well as Prof. Sally Adio (Esperanza Vilgositto) – another ally of Eulalie Hicks.

Could Daisy have had some involvement in the Corvus / Credence timeline? What happened at the conference in Egypt? Will she end up enacting her revenge?

Before we get too carried away, we’ll let you read the full press release below – let us know your thoughts!

New “Fantastic Beasts” Characters Revealed for Upcoming Film

BURBANK, CA – April 1, 2021 – As the release of the next film in the “Fantastic Beasts” series draws closer, Warner Bros. Pictures is excited to announce the identities of three new mysterious characters appearing in the epic third installment. Polaris N.D. Malfoy (newcomer Taylor Woolton), an enigmatic figure whose true intentions are difficult to deduce, will test Newt and his companions, who will have to make the choice whether to stay on their chosen path or unravel the thread of the tempting information offered to them by this new character. Rounding out the cast are Prof. Sally Adio (Esperanza Vilgositto) and Prof. Lola Daisy (Kalliyope Floras). Instructors at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Professors Adio and Daisy are colleagues and allies of Eulalie Hicks, portrayed by Jessica Williams (“The Twilight Zone,” “Booksmart”).

Loyalties will be tested and alliances pushed to the limit. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” saw divisions sown between friends, families, and lovers. One step further in their journeys, the protagonists face greater dangers than ever before in the third film.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne leads the cast, with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Victoria Yeates and Jude Law returning, joined by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, Oliver Masucci as the Head of the International Confederation of Wizards and Richard Coyle in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Locked in a cold war with Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore enlists the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander, Auror Tina Goldstein and other trusted associates in the wizarding world’s most desperate hour. Slated for release on July 15, 2022, the film will be distributed worldwide in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen serve as executive producers.

The film reunites the behind-the-scenes creative team from the first two “Fantastic Beasts” films, including Oscar-winning director of photography Philippe Rousselot (“A River Runs Through It”), three-time Oscar-winning production designer Stuart Craig (“The English Patient,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Gandhi,” the “Harry Potter” films), four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (“Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and Yates’ longtime editor Mark Day (the last four “Harry Potter” films). The music is by eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard (“Defiance,” “Michael Clayton,” “The Hunger Games” films).

WE are positively FOOLED hearing that this character met Dumbledore and Flamel in the past! What do YOU think?

