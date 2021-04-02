Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Reopening

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Attention all magical folk and muggles alike in California – this is not a drill! Universal Studios has announced that after a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be reopening again on April 16th!

However, the reopening is not without limitations and new safety measures. These measures include:

– Ticket sales are only for residents of California

– A new limit of group sizes (per Universal’s website: “party size is limited to a maximum of three households and ten people”)

– Temperature checks for all guests that are coming to the park. According to the website, if a guest has a fever, they will not be allowed in the park.

– Current social distancing measures (guests need to stand six feet apart)

– Mandatory cleaning (i.e. wiping down seats before guests ride each attraction, hand sanitizer spots, etc.)

– Guests will be required to wear face masks

– The park will also only be opened at a limited capacity and a reservation is required ahead of guests coming into the park

Ticket sales start April 8th 2021 and the park will reopen for guests starting April 16th 2021. Those already holding a ticket to Universal and those hoping to book a ticket will need to reserve their spot – ticket holders can book their tickets from April 5th. Pass holders are lucky enough to get exclusive early access to the park starting April 15th 2021 (an exclusive bonus day) through to May 17th, and can start making reservations starting April 5th 2021 – so get planning! Normal pass use will resume from May 17th.

Read more here.

Are you as excited as we are to be able to return to Hogsmeade? With the park reopening are you planning on returning? Let us know what you think in the comments below, and while you’re at it, let us know which Harry Potter Content Creators you want to see covered on Leaky!