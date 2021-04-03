Rumored LEGO Line-Up For 2021

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Attention all LEGO-loving Muggles! LEGO could be releasing a bunch of new sets this year due to the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. According to Brickfantic.com, these are just rumors, but we can’t help but still get excited about these possible soon- to-release sets.

The predicted sets are as follows:

– 76386 Girls Bathroom Set: This is a recreation of the scene from Chamber of Secrets, where Hermonie Granger is brewing the Polyjuice Potion for Harry and the gang, these are predicted to include Harry Potter and Ron Weasley with reversible heads (for when they drink the Polyjuice Potion) of Crabb and Goyle, a mirror, a stall, and three sinks. This 214 piece set is predicted to be sized at 8 x 16 footprint. It is predicted to be priced at €19.99 and is expected to be the cheapest of the new sets. It is also expected to include a golden Minifigure of Harry Potter himself.

-Hogwarts extension: This is believed to be a recreation of the Forbidden corridor in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This set is expected to include Minifigures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and this time a golden version of Hermonie Granger. It is also expected to include a figure of Fluffy, Hagrid’s three-headed dog. This set is expected to have 397 pieces and is going to be priced at €39.99.

– 76388 Hogsmeade Village: For those who have been missing Hogsmeade during the Pandemic this is the set for you. This set is said to include Harry’s favorite candy store: Honeydukes and the Pub The Three Broomsticks. Though this set excludes Zonkos and the Shrieking Shack, it includes a whole lot of Minifigures. These Minifigures are predicted to be as follows: Harry Potter, Dean Thomas, Professor McGonagall, Madam Rosmerta (Rons Third-year crush), and finally the owners of Honeydukes Mr. and Mrs. Flume. This time around the golden Minifigure is Ron Weasley. This set is expected to have 851 pieces and has a price tag of €79.99.

– 76387 Hogwarts: The fourth and final set that is expected to release is a reimagining of the classic Hogwarts set of the early 2000s.Though a complete build of the castle would be much requested, the present rumor says the set includes the astronomy tower, the Great Hall, and the Chamber of Secrets. Though presently there is no current price or piece prediction, it had been previously been predicted the price will be $129.99. Ten Minifigures and the Basilisk are thought to be included with this set. This time around the golden Minifigure will be Lord Voldemort ( or as we prefer to call him, You-Know-Who)

There are also rumors flying around about a huge Chess set, a Gringotts set, plus a Fawkes set (similar to the previously released Hedwig set).

Four Hogwarts Moments sets are available now, depicting Potions, Charms, Herbology and Transfiguration classes. Check them out here.

