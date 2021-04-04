New Harry Potter House Editions Boxed Sets

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Bloomsbury is releasing new editions of the Harry Potter series as boxed sets in house colours in both hardcover and paperback. The cover art for each of the seven books is unique to that house, depicting house themes in the series. Each set will also contain 20 exclusive illustrations, quizzes, feature articles, and trivia about house alumni.

The hardback set, pictured below, will cost £112 if ordered online directly from Bloomsbury. The set includes a print of the house founder.

Hufflepuff hardback set

The paperback version, pictured below, will cost £72 when ordered directly from Bloomsbury. It comes with a bookmark featuring the house ghost.

Ravenclaw paperback set

The hardback set will be released on 11 November 2021, and the paperback on 3 February 2022. You can pre-order both sets now.