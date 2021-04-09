Rob Knox Film Making A Debut At London Independent Film Festival

Posted by: Emma Pocock

(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story is making its debut today at the London Independent Film Festival, which continues until April 18th.

(K)nox is a feature-length documentary telling the story of Rob Knox, who played Ravenclaw Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Fans will remember that Knox was sadly killed at just 18 years old when defending his brother in a knife crime incident just four days after filming wrapped on Half-Blood Prince. (K)nox tells Rob’s story from his perspective, as well as highlighting the devastating reality of knife crime for communities, as well as the families and friends of victims.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“18-year-old Rob is out celebrating his big break in Harry Potter when he learns that his little brother has been threatened at knife point. He and his friends rush to disarm the man but during the struggle, Rob is stabbed several times and is killed. Now his family must try to navigate their grief and anger while under the ever-watchful eye of the invasive British media machine. Meanwhile, more young people than ever are losing their lives on the streets. Something has to be done.”

The film is directed by Aaron Truss, a long-time close friend of Rob Knox, and produced by The Rob Knox Foundation, founded by Rob’s parents, Sally and Colin Knox, to raise awareness of knife crime and try to help prevent incidents of youth crime in the future by investing in recreation and education.

The film will also include interviews with Tom Felton, David Yates, Jim Broadbent, Ray Winstone, Blake Harrison and Dani Harmer, as well as Deputy Mayor for policing and crime in London, Sophie Linden.

Purchase tickets to the film here.