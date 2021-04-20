Flagship Harry Potter New York Store Announces Opening Date

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The flagship Harry Potter store in New York just announced their opening date to be June 3rd, and gave a preview at the exquisitely designed store!

Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft., the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof, and offer fans interactive experiences and 15 different themed areas – from a House of MinaLima inside the store, to a huge model of Fawkes the Phoenix created by prop makers, a herbology themed area, a wand store, and more!



The store will offer interactive wand installations to put your skills to the test, photo experiences, and digital technologies allowing members of the Harry Potter Fan Club app to find a number of enchanted keys throughout the store, giving access to behind-the-scenes facts and videos about the store.

We’re also super excited to experience the VR experience – Warner Bros. described this as follows:

“Also available for fans will be two exciting and immersive multiplayer virtual reality experiences. The full sensory VR adventures are location based, allowing real-time interactive exploration of the Wizarding World as never before. “Chaos at Hogwarts” lets hopeful witches and wizards step into a magical journey to Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure where magical creatures and secrets await. Fans will need their wands at the ready as “Wizards Take Flight” prepares guests to fly on brooms with the thrills of a magical wand battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and around the enchanting grounds of Hogwarts Castle. The “Chaos At Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight” virtual reality experiences are scheduled to open in-store this summer with more details to be revealed soon.”

A Personalization area will allow fans to buy specially personalized gifts (including embroidered wands). Fans will also encounter specially crafted areas:

“Usually found guarding the entrance to Dumbledore’s office, every aspiring Hogwarts student will recognize the majestic Griffin rotating in the store’s grand main atrium. From here, fans will be invited into the Wand Shop to browse over 50 wands inspired by characters, locations and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York.”

“The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city,’ said Sarah Roots, EVP Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail. ‘With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan.”

American fans will also finally be able to visit the U.S.’s very first House of MinaLima – sharing graphic design prints and merchandise from the designers behind the graphics of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

To find out more, head to www.harrypottershop.com.