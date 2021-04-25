Jason Isaacs Takes Part In Harry Potter Fundraiser For The British Red Cross

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Harry Potter baddie Jason Isaacs (perhaps better known to fans as Lucius Malfoy) recently helped out with a charity fundraiser with the British Red Cross.

The fundraiser, a Harry Potter-themed quiz, raised an impressive £57,000 ($78,635.87 U.S.). According to the Red Cross’s website, some of the prizes that winners could have won were: “A wizard afternoon tea for two, a ride on the Hogwarts Express, tickets to Warner Bros. Studios London or a Harry Potter Walking Tour for Muggles”, among other prizes.

The Red Cross, for those who do not know the organization, is a 150-year-old humanitarian charity raising funds for those in crisis going through difficult times. According to the Red Cross’s website, the Red Cross raises funds and helps those seeking asylum, those in areas facing extreme effects of Covid-19, and other tragedies, as well as helping those facing crises with money problems, loneliness, and more.

Prior to hosting the event, Mr. Isaacs appeared on the BBC Breakfast program to promote the event via a Zoom call, using – in our opinion – one of the best Zoom backgrounds out there – the Hogwarts Great Hall!

When asked about the Hogwarts students sitting behind him in the hall, Isaacs had this to say: “‘They’re having a hard time keeping quiet, but it’s alright, I’ve got the sausages on the go”.

Those who missed the event can watch it below. To donate to the British Red Cross and find out more about the organization, visit their website here. Thanks to Jason Isaacs for raising awareness of another great organization!