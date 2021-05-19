Mads Mikkelsen Discusses Becoming Grindelwald

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

With the departure of Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans may wonder how Mads Mikkelsen, the actor replacing Depp, will handle taking over the iconic role of Grindelwald. Depp was asked to leave the films following court proceedings concerning domestic abuse allegations by actress Amber Heard, and Mikkelsen was announced last year to be taking over the role. Filming on the third film has concluded, and the film is due July 15, 2022.

In an interview for the latest issue of Total Film magazine, When about how the film will make the transition to his take on Grindelwald make sense, Mikkelsen said:

“This is obviously a more direct comparison because it’s the next film. So we have done a few bridges that will allow us to recognize it, but we’ve also said we have to make it our own. I have been a fan of Johnny Depp since I saw him as a young man, and to try to bring his intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go. I have to find my own, because his is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path.”

Sounds like we’ll be seeing a new interpretation of the character in the next film, which, given Mikkelsen’s rich history of playing villains, is an exciting concept!

On the film as a whole, Mikkelsen said:

“We’ve wrapped it up […] Obviously I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience. I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be… you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across. “

Heartbreak?! We’re not ready! Are you as interested to see how the films will handle the move from Depp to Mikkelsen as Grindelwald? What are you most excited to see in the next film? Read the full interview with Mads Mikkelsen here, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.