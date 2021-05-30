Flat in Edinburgh’s “Diagon Alley” for sale

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Edinburgh’s historic Grassmarket area is thought to have been an inspiration for Diagon Alley, with its curving cobblestone street that winds uphill, flanked by narrow medieval stone shoppes and flats with brightly painted wood facades.

One of those flats is now for sale, giving a Harry Potter fan a chance to live in one of the Muggle world’s closest approximations to the magical one. You might even have stayed in it if you visited Edinburgh when it was let via Airbnb.

When it was available for rent, the owner added some Potter-esque touches to the interior to make it especially appealing to Potter fans, features that you can keep and augment if you buy it.

There is, for example, wallpaper in the shared kitchen and living room area that simulates the portraits in the corridors at Hogwarts, a Diagon Alley sign, a trunk for all of your Hogwarts things, a cupboard hidden behind a large hallway mirror, and the door to the bedroom is disguised as a bookshelf. The tree wallpaper and rustic bed frame are not necessarily Potter-themed, but they are charming and harmonise well with it.

The views are definitely magical and will indeed make you feel like you are looking out upon Diagon Alley rather than a Muggle street.

The owner will entertain offers over £210,000 so visit your Gringott’s vault and count your Galleons.

Would you like to own this flat as your home or a pied-a-terre for visits to Scotland?