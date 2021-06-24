Harry Potter Reading Magic coincides with Book Night

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

It’s Harry Potter Book Night 2021, an annual event that focuses attention on reading the series again, or for the first time. This year’s theme is Diagon Alley. Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, many of the usual bookshop gatherings and special events will not take place this year. But that does not mean you cannot read on your own, or host a local gathering with friends or family if you are in a location that has lifted pandemic restrictions. You can also read aloud with friends over Zoom or Skype or another videoconferencing platform. Bloomsbury has a number of online and printable resources available, including colouring sheets, word searches, and discussion guides.

Coinciding with Book Night is the launch of Wizarding World’s Introducing Harry Potter: Reading Magic, a five-week program designed to bring new readers into the magical world. The site invites those new to the series to accompany their reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with quizzes, puzzles, and crafts. The Reading Magic hub also includes ideas for parents and carers to keep kids engaged with reading over the summer holidays. These guides are a collaboration between Bloomsbury, which publishes the series in the UK, Scholastic, which publishes it in the U.S., and Pottermore.

Week one of Reading Magic examines the first three chapters of Philosopher’s Stone.

The first book in the series is available to stream for free on Audible from June 23rd through the month of July by telling Alexa to “Read Harry Potter Book One”. Hey, that sounds a bit like magic!

What are you doing for Harry Potter Book Night this year? Post some photos or tell us about your reading or re-reading plans in the comments.