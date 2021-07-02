“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” to launch global tour in 2022

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Billed as “the most comprehensive touring exhibit ever presented about the Wizarding World,” Harry Potter: The Exhibition will include props and costumes, as in previous exhibits, but will also make use of the latest technology to create immersive experiences that will bring to life iconic moments in magical settings such as Hogwarts castle, Gringotts, and the Ministry of Magic.

In addition to artefacts, characters, and scenes from the original eight Harry Potter films, this exhibition will include props, costumes, environments, and installations from the Fantastic Beasts series.

After premiering in Philadelphia, Harry Potter: The Exhibition will travel to Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, and Latin America. Harry Potter: The Exhibition was developed by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions and EMC Presents. Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said, “This exhibition will be unlike any other Wizarding World touring exhibition. The inclusion of technology, attention to detail and integration of magical touches created by our partners at Imagine Exhibitions is truly unique.”

We get it; this is not your usual dusty glass display cabinets of costumes and wands. We expect some virtual reality-augmented environments that will put us inside the locations and scenes from the films.

The tour will commence at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2022. Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can sign up to be notified when they are. Leaky will provide more tour details and ticket information for various locations as it becomes available.

