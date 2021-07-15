Two new Virtual Reality Experiences now open at NYC Harry Potter store!

Posted by: Gianfranco Lentini

Are you ready to go back to Hogwarts?

On Thursday, July 15, WarnerMedia (in partnership with Wevr, Keylight, and Dreamscape Immersive) opened two brand new immersive Harry Potter virtual reality experiences–“Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight”–at Harry Potter New York. These experiences, exclusive to the flagship New York store, are a state-of-the-art first-of-their-kind in the Wizarding World franchise. And after the private preview Leaky was given, we hope to Dumbledore this won’t be the last.

Here’s what every witch, wizard, and Muggle needs to know about the experiences and how to get tickets.

“Chaos at Hogwarts”

Located on the third floor of Harry Potter New York, guests ascend a long flight of stairs (also ADA accessible by elevator) to find themselves standing on Platform 9 3/4 in the middle of King’s Cross Station. Hanging above them, a timetable announcing the next departure to Hogsmeade. (And if you look closely, a niffler may just peer around the board.)

A station attendant greets the new ‘students’ (up to groups of 6 at a time) waiting to board the Hogwarts Express and ushers them into a holding room where VR equipment awaits—headset, backpack, hand and foot trackers, and an actual wand.

After getting debriefed on the mayhem mangling the dungeons and common rooms of Hogwarts, we then enter the Matrix. Wait, sorry, wrong fandom. We enter the free-roam VR room equipped with haptics and special effects, all synchronized with the story experience and the VR equipment. Everyone assigns themselves a virtual avatar, capable of interacting with their fellow adventurers, and the journey begins.

Without spoiling too much of the fun: Dobby apparates onto Platform 9 3/4 to warn us that chaos is afoot at Hogwarts, and help is needed immediately. In a flash, the hallowed halls, common rooms, and moving staircases appear, and off we go! Wands at the ready!

“Wizards Take Flight”

Located on the lower level of Harry Potter New York, would-be witches and wizards (up to groups of 6 at a time) are ushered into a Quidditch locker room where a crash-course is given in how to properly mount a broom. Looking about, the walls are covered in Nimbus flyers and Chudley Cannon posters. And upon closer look, the lockers even display quaffles, beater sticks, and more belonging to some familiar names, best of all Harry and Cedric.

Flyers enter into the VR room where their brooms await. A first for Wizarding World fans, each broom station is equipped with haptics and special effects, again, all synchronized with the story experience and the VR equipment. Surrounded by sensory effects and an immersive virtual environment, flyers will be able to interact with their fellow broom riders while experiencing flight at a brand-new level of realism unlike any ride currently offered in the Wizarding World theme parks.

With as little spoilers as possible: Hagrid greets the broom riders on the grounds of Hogwarts warning that Death Eaters are up to no good. It’s up to us to face off with them in the skies over London to settle the score once and for all. Accio Firebolt!

TICKETS

Starting today, fans can purchase tickets for timed reservations to “Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight” at Harry Potter New York. Customers who have purchased VR experience tickets will not need to register in the Harry Potter New York virtual queue and may proceed to the front of the line when they arrive.

The “Chaos at Hogwarts” and Wizards Take Flight” virtual reality experiences are each $34.00 per person.

New ticket allotments will go live via the Harry Potter New York website and all Harry Potter social channels (#harrypottervr and #harrypotterny).

BREAKDOWN

Vsit www.harrypotterstore.com/tickets and www.harrypotterstore.com/faq for the most up-to-date information regarding ticket sales, arrival instructions, and health and safety protocols.

Ticketing – Tickets may be purchased online at www.harrypotterstore.com/tickets. Each experience is $34.00 per person.

Age & Height – All guests must be at least 48 inches tall and 10+ years old. Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.

Accessibility – Wheelchair options are available upon request.

Arrival – VR experiencers should arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time to check-in. There is no need to join Harry Potter New York’s virtual queueing system, simply head to the main entrance with the booking confirmation to check-in.

Store Access – VP experiencers are free to shop and explore the store at leisure both before and after the VR experience.

Duration – The full journey takes approximately 30 minutes from beginning to end, including check-in, gear-up and gear-down.

Gear – VR experiencers will wear a light backpack (approximately 10 lbs), hand trackers, foot trackers, and a VR headset. Headsets can accommodate most glasses. Headsets, foot and hand sensors, backpacks, wands and brooms are sanitized before every use.

Health & Safety – Harry Potter VR experiences are in compliance with state and local guidelines and follow strict cleaning and sanitation protocols. Visitors to Harry Potter New York are required to wear masks at all times.

What to wear – Dress for adventure. Long skirts and flared pants (and, ironically, wizard robes) may interfere with the sensors or get tangled. Wear comfortable shoes. High heels and flip flops are discouraged.

Photography – Photos and videos are not allowed inside the experience, but welcomed anywhere in the store.