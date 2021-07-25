“Sorcerer’s Stone” film to get 20th anniversary release with special features

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Calling all Harry Potter film fans! In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the cinematic release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, (yes, you read that right: it’s been 20 years), WB Studios is rereleasing the film on Digital, Blue-Ray, and DVD (4K Ultra HD) with a slew of new features and deleted scenes.

The video in this tweet from Warner Bros. contains a preview of what we can expect to find in this version:

Attention all wizards, witches, and muggles ✨ We're celebrating #20YearsOfMovieMagic with a brand new way to watch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone! Own #MagicalMovieMode on Digital and Blu-ray 8/17. pic.twitter.com/GG8ilgcJUA — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) July 13, 2021

According to Wizarding World, this rerelease of the film will include a new feature called Magical Movie Mode, which promises director’s commentary from Chris Columbus, deleted scenes, quizzes, filmmaking secrets, magical artefacts, trivia, and much more fun and interactivity. When watching the film in Magical Movie Mode, graphic and audio features will pop up in selected scenes.



This seems similar to the Ultimate Editions of the films which were released in 2009. That special edition included an extended version of the film, a book which was a part of a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Harry Potter films, collectible character cards, and hours of bonus content such as director’s commentary, audition tapes for the trio, and interviews with the actors.

We hope this new release will include more new content that we can discuss here at Leaky. (Crossing our wands for new deleted scenes that have never yet been seen!) No word yet if all eight films will be released in this new format, but we assume so, and that the enhancements will grow with each one.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with Magical Movie Mode will be released on 17 August 2021. It is available for pre-order from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers for $14.99.

Stay tuned for other official and unofficial celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the series this year.

Where were you when you first saw these films? Let us know in the comments below!