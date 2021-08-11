Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells game adds new Club Challenge

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

One message of the Harry Potter series is about the value of teamwork. Harry could not have defeated Voldemort alone; he needed the help and support of Hermione, Ron, Neville, Luna, and his other classmates, teachers, and even ghosts. From Hogwarts houses and Dumbledore’s Army to the Order of the Phoenix, groups of witches and wizards were key to vanquishing evil and building a spirit of community and camaraderie.

On August 10, Zynga released a new, recurring, limited-time in-game event to augment its successful Match-3 mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. The Club Challenge dares players to enter the Forbidden Forest, where they will find a new, interactive map loaded with tricky obstacles and magical encounters. Rewards are plentiful for skilful vanquishing of foes.

Club Challenge events last up to three weeks and follow a separate path from a player’s solo journey through the game. You have independent points, rewards, and ‘lives’ from your personal trek through the game levels. You unlock the Club Challenge option when you reach level 55. You will have three daily ‘lives’ within the Club Challenge — if only Harry had multiple lives, like a cat, his journey would have been less fraught with peril — as you navigate a unique interactive map marked with puzzles. Points earned from completing puzzles will augment your Club’s ranking.

To gain access to the final puzzle, you must collect artefacts from the magical world, such as the Sword of Gryffindor and the House Cup. Players will then have to team up to defeat dangerous magical creatures such as dragons, trolls, and acromantula. Teammates can socialise and strategise, and even share lives. Friendship will help you here, as it did Harry. A sense of humour will not hurt either, as Fred and George so ably demonstrated.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells can be downloaded for free and played on both iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. The game features in-app purchases. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow the game on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and visit the game’s website.