Evanna Lynch memoir giveaway (for UK residents only)

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

As Leaky reported earlier in the summer, Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) is publishing a memoir called The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and Glory of Growing Up this fall. The publisher, Headline Books, is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to win an early proof copy of the book along with a gorgeous butterfly inspired goodie pack.

To enter, just re-share the image of the book cover on your socials using the hashtag #ButterflyHunting to be entered into a raffle. Alas, this contest is open to Open to UK residents only.

Here are the contest details:

Hashtag: #ButterflyHunting

Handles: Twitter @headlinepg

Facebook: Headline Books

Instagram: msevylynch

Competition image: