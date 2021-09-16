Helen Mirren to host Hogwarts house competition

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Finally, great British actress Helen Mirren will grace the Potterverse. According to Deadline, Mirren will host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a new competition series created by Warner Bros. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Competitors will answer trivia questions to win the House Cup. The four-part series will also feature surprise special guests and include ways for fans to play along at home.

Taping will take place later in September and the series will be simulcast in November on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS before streaming on HBO Max.

Dame Helen Mirren said of her hosting gig: